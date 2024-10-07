Open in App
    Nine area football and four volleyball teams ranked in this week's statewide polls

    By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion,

    1 days ago

    Watertown High School's football team has slipped from No. 1 to No. 4 in Class 11AA this week in the South Dakota Prep Media poll.

    The Arrows (4-2) fell after losing at home to Spearfish in double-overtime.

    Other area rated teams included Sioux Valley (6-0), No. 2 in Class 11B; Hamlin (7-0) No. 2 and Elkton-Lake Benton (6-0) No. 3 in Class 9AA; Warner (6-0), No 3 in Class 9A; Dell Rapids St. Mary (6-0) No. 2 and Faulkton Area (4-2) No. 3 in Class 9B.

    Clark-Willow Lake (5-1, Class 11B) and Leola-Frederick Area (6-0, Class 9AA) also received votes.

    In the state's vcolleyball poll, Watertown (15-4) is still No. 5 in Class AA. Warner (18-4) is No. 3, Hitchcock-Tulare (23-0) No. 4 and Northwestern (19-4) No. 5 in Class B.

    Sioux Valley (16-1) and Hamlin (15-1) each received votes in Class A as did Colman-Egan (13-3) in Class B.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMoIG_0vxtJYoz00

    Football

    The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Oct. 7 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

    CLASS 11AAA

    1. Harrisburg (21) 6-0 113 1
    2. Brandon Valley (2) 6-0 94 3
    3. S.F. Lincoln 5-1 67 2
    4. S.F. Jefferson 5-1 48 4
    5. O’Gorman 2-4 22 5

    Receiving votes: S.F. Roosevelt 1.

    CLASS 11AA

    1. Brookings (18) 5-1 110 2
    2. Spearfish (3) 5-1 87 5
    3. Yankton (2) 4-2 63 3
    4. Watertown 4-2 55 1
    5. Tea Area 4-2 30 4

    CLASS 11A

    1. S.F. Christian (23) 6-0 115 1
    2. Lennox 5-1 90 2
    3. Dell Rapids 5-1 70 3
    4. Dakota Valley 4-2 47 4
    5. West Central 3-3 16 5

    Receiving votes: Madison 4, Canton 3.

    ATHLETE OF THE WEEK POLL: Fourteen high school athletes chosen as candidates in our latest Athlete of the Week poll

    CLASS 11B

    1. Winner (21) 6-0 113 1
    2. Sioux Valley (2) 6-0 89 2
    3. Elk Point-Jefferson 5-1 72 3
    4. Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central 5-1 43 4
    5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4-2 25 5

    Receiving votes: Clark-Willow Lake 3.

    CLASS 9AA

    1. Parkston (20) 6-0 112 1
    2. Hamlin (3) 7-0 95 2
    3. Elkton-Lake Benton 6-0 67 3
    4. Viborg-Hurley 5-1 41 4
    5. Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 5-1 12 5

    Receiving votes: Hill City 8, Kimball-White Lake 6, Leola-Frederick Area 4.

    CLASS 9A

    1. Howard (22) 6-0 114 1
    2. Wall (1) 6-0 85 2
    3. Warner 6-0 70 3
    4. Wolsey-Wessington 6-0 51 4
    5. Harding County-Bison 6-1 25 5

    CLASS 9B

    1. Avon (23) 6-0 115 1
    2. Dell Rapids St. Mary 6-0 91 2
    3. Faulkton Area 4-2 68 3
    4. Sully Buttes 5-1 39 4
    5. Canistota 4-2 18 5

    Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 13, Kadoka Area 1.

    VOLLEYBALL: Fifth-rated Watertown goes 5-0 to top field in tourney at Southwest Minnesota State

    Volleyball

    Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Oct. 7, 2024. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

    CLASS AA

    1. Harrisburg (13) 12-0 65 1
    2. S.F. Jefferson 10-1 52 2
    3. S.F. Washington 9-2 33 4
    4. O'Gorman 8-4 31 3
    5. Watertown 15-4 14 5

    CLASS A

    1. Dakota Valley (10) 18-2 62 1
    2. Dell Rapids (3) 20-2 54 2
    3. S.F. Christian 14-10 38 3
    4. Miller 17-1 24 4
    5. Baltic 15-3 13 5

    Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson (18-3) 2; Hamlin (15-1) 1; and Sioux Valley (16-1) 1.

    CLASS B

    1. Chester Area (13) 19-2 65 1
    2. Burke 22-1 50 2
    3. Warner 18-4 36 3
    4. Hitchcock-Tulare 23-0 31 4
    5. Northwestern 19-4 6 5

    Receiving votes: Colman-Egan (13-3) 3; Gayville-Volin (20-4) 3; and Kadoka Area (14-3) 1.

    Follow Watertown Public Opinion sports reporter Roger Merriam on X (formerly known as Twitter) @PO_Sports or email: rmerriam@thepublicopinion.com

    This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Nine area football and four volleyball teams ranked in this week's statewide polls

