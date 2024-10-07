Nine area football and four volleyball teams ranked in this week's statewide polls

Watertown High School's football team has slipped from No. 1 to No. 4 in Class 11AA this week in the South Dakota Prep Media poll.

The Arrows (4-2) fell after losing at home to Spearfish in double-overtime.

Other area rated teams included Sioux Valley (6-0), No. 2 in Class 11B; Hamlin (7-0) No. 2 and Elkton-Lake Benton (6-0) No. 3 in Class 9AA; Warner (6-0), No 3 in Class 9A; Dell Rapids St. Mary (6-0) No. 2 and Faulkton Area (4-2) No. 3 in Class 9B.

Clark-Willow Lake (5-1, Class 11B) and Leola-Frederick Area (6-0, Class 9AA) also received votes.

In the state's vcolleyball poll, Watertown (15-4) is still No. 5 in Class AA. Warner (18-4) is No. 3, Hitchcock-Tulare (23-0) No. 4 and Northwestern (19-4) No. 5 in Class B.

Sioux Valley (16-1) and Hamlin (15-1) each received votes in Class A as did Colman-Egan (13-3) in Class B.

Football

The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Oct. 7 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

CLASS 11AAA

Harrisburg (21) 6-0 113 1 Brandon Valley (2) 6-0 94 3 S.F. Lincoln 5-1 67 2 S.F. Jefferson 5-1 48 4 O’Gorman 2-4 22 5

Receiving votes: S.F. Roosevelt 1.

CLASS 11AA

Brookings (18) 5-1 110 2 Spearfish (3) 5-1 87 5 Yankton (2) 4-2 63 3 Watertown 4-2 55 1 Tea Area 4-2 30 4

CLASS 11A

S.F. Christian (23) 6-0 115 1 Lennox 5-1 90 2 Dell Rapids 5-1 70 3 Dakota Valley 4-2 47 4 West Central 3-3 16 5

Receiving votes: Madison 4, Canton 3.

CLASS 11B

Winner (21) 6-0 113 1 Sioux Valley (2) 6-0 89 2 Elk Point-Jefferson 5-1 72 3 Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central 5-1 43 4 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 4-2 25 5

Receiving votes: Clark-Willow Lake 3.

CLASS 9AA

Parkston (20) 6-0 112 1 Hamlin (3) 7-0 95 2 Elkton-Lake Benton 6-0 67 3 Viborg-Hurley 5-1 41 4 Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 5-1 12 5

Receiving votes: Hill City 8, Kimball-White Lake 6, Leola-Frederick Area 4.

CLASS 9A

Howard (22) 6-0 114 1 Wall (1) 6-0 85 2 Warner 6-0 70 3 Wolsey-Wessington 6-0 51 4 Harding County-Bison 6-1 25 5

CLASS 9B

Avon (23) 6-0 115 1 Dell Rapids St. Mary 6-0 91 2 Faulkton Area 4-2 68 3 Sully Buttes 5-1 39 4 Canistota 4-2 18 5

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 13, Kadoka Area 1.

Volleyball

Here is the South Dakota Media Volleyball Poll for the week of Oct. 7, 2024. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

Harrisburg (13) 12-0 65 1 S.F. Jefferson 10-1 52 2 S.F. Washington 9-2 33 4 O'Gorman 8-4 31 3 Watertown 15-4 14 5

CLASS A

Dakota Valley (10) 18-2 62 1 Dell Rapids (3) 20-2 54 2 S.F. Christian 14-10 38 3 Miller 17-1 24 4 Baltic 15-3 13 5

Receiving votes: Elk Point-Jefferson (18-3) 2; Hamlin (15-1) 1; and Sioux Valley (16-1) 1.

CLASS B

Chester Area (13) 19-2 65 1 Burke 22-1 50 2 Warner 18-4 36 3 Hitchcock-Tulare 23-0 31 4 Northwestern 19-4 6 5

Receiving votes: Colman-Egan (13-3) 3; Gayville-Volin (20-4) 3; and Kadoka Area (14-3) 1.

