    • Watertown Public Opinion

    Car rams into building in Watertown

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    A vehicle crashed into a building at about 1:45 on Friday in Watertown.

    When Watertown Fire Rescue arrived at the building, crews found one vehicle that had run into the old Hubbard Milling building, according to a release. There were two occupants in the vehicle. The vehicle was stabilized and paramedic's were able to assess the occupants.

    Fire crews pulled out both occupants, who were then transported to Prairie Lakes Hospital with undisclosed injuries, the release said. Fire crews remained on scene until the vehicle was safety removed from the building by Performance Towing. WFR was assisted on scene by Watertown Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Watertown Municipal Utilities, and Performance towing.

    The incident remains under investigation.

    This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Car rams into building in Watertown

