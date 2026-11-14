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🐱 Sweet Watertown Cats Ready for Adoption and Love
Watertown has some very special cats waiting for cozy homes and kind people. Here are a few adoptable kitties from our local shelter who would love to meet you.
Encore
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (315) 782-3260
Encore is a beautiful tortoiseshell girl with that classic mottled coat. As an adult cat, she’s past the tiny kitten stage and may be a calmer, more settled companion for a quieter home or someone who wants a steady friend.
👉 Meet Encore and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Doberman
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (315) 782-3260
Doberman is a tiny black kitten with a sleek coat and bright eyes. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for playful energy, gentle training, and lots of toys and cuddles.
👉 Meet Doberman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rottweiler
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption Fee: $225
- Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (315) 782-3260
Rottweiler is a tortoiseshell kitten with a striking mix of colors in her fur. Like most kittens, she’ll do best with time to play, explore, and bond closely with her new people.
👉 Meet Rottweiler and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Jefferson County S.P.C.A. or calling (315) 782-3260 to ask about these sweet kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.