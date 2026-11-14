Watertown has some very special cats waiting for cozy homes and kind people. Here are a few adoptable kitties from our local shelter who would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

Encore is a beautiful tortoiseshell girl with that classic mottled coat. As an adult cat, she’s past the tiny kitten stage and may be a calmer, more settled companion for a quieter home or someone who wants a steady friend.

👉 Meet Encore and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

Doberman is a tiny black kitten with a sleek coat and bright eyes. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for playful energy, gentle training, and lots of toys and cuddles.

👉 Meet Doberman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption Fee: $225

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

Rottweiler is a tortoiseshell kitten with a striking mix of colors in her fur. Like most kittens, she’ll do best with time to play, explore, and bond closely with her new people.

👉 Meet Rottweiler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Jefferson County S.P.C.A. or calling (315) 782-3260 to ask about these sweet kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.