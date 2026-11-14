Looking for a dog in Watertown, NY? These adoptable pups at the Jefferson County S.P.C.A. are hoping for a safe, loving home. Each one has a different story, but all are ready for a fresh start.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

About Femur:

Femur is a very young, black-and-white mixed breed pup with a heart full of adventure. He’s described as friendly, playful, and smart, and he’s at the perfect age to learn good manners and grow up alongside his new family.

If you’re ready for puppy energy, training, and lots of fun, Femur could be a great match.

👉 Meet Femur and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

About Patella:

Patella is a young mixed breed girl who loves to cuddle and explore. She’s friendly and playful, and still growing and learning. She’ll need patience, love, and guidance as she settles into her forever home.

If you’re looking for a pup to bond with and train from a young age, Patella may be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Patella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Baby (about 2 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

About Tibia:

Tibia is a petite 2‑month‑old pup with lots of personality. She’s still learning about the world and will need a patient family ready for puppy playtime, cuddles, and training. Her compatibility with kids and other pets is currently unknown, so slow, careful introductions will be important.

If you’re ready to help a baby pup grow into a confident adult dog, Tibia is waiting to meet you.

👉 Meet Tibia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

About Charlotte:

Charlotte comes with “ultimate love,” as the shelter says. She’s a 4‑year‑old Pit Bull whose past is unclear, and she hasn’t had an easy life. She is supposed to be good with dogs, but her behavior with kids and dogs is listed as unknown, so meet-and-greets will be important.

She’s described as a sweet girl with a big heart, looking for a calm, caring home where she can finally relax and be cherished.

👉 Meet Charlotte and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Black/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

About Grizzly:

Grizzly is a 1‑year‑old German Shepherd mix with a “little body, big personality.” He’s still showing the shelter who he is, but they note he has potential to be good with dogs. His behavior with kids and cats is unknown so careful introductions and supervision will be needed.

If you’re looking for a young dog to guide and train, Grizzly could be a wonderful project and companion.

👉 Meet Grizzly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Watertown, NY, please consider visiting the Jefferson County S.P.C.A. or giving them a call at (315) 782-3260 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.