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🐱 Sweet Watertown Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption Today
Watertown has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these sweethearts are at Jefferson County S.P.C.A. and are looking for a safe place to land.
Pastel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (315) 782-3260
Pastel is a soft-colored baby girl with a lovely cream coat. She’s young, so she’ll need a family ready for kitten playtime and gentle guidance as she grows.
👉 Meet Pastel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scream
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue/White
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (315) 782-3260
Scream is a striking gray-and-white baby who’s just starting life and looking for her first real home. She’ll do best with a family ready for kitten energy and lots of love.
👉 Meet Scream and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sheldon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly Black
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (315) 782-3260
Sheldon is a handsome mostly-black boy who’s still very young. He’s ready to grow up in a home where he can feel safe, play, and learn good kitty manners.
👉 Meet Sheldon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mason
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (315) 782-3260
Mason is a black-and-white baby boy with classic tuxedo-style coloring. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet Mason and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scary
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: All Black
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (315) 782-3260
Scary is an all-black baby boy—one of those sleek house panthers so many people adore. He’s young and ready to grow up in a loving home.
👉 Meet Scary and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mauve
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/Tan or Fawn
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (315) 782-3260
Mauve has a unique black and tan/fawn coat that really stands out. As a baby, she’s ready to learn, play, and settle into a caring home.
👉 Meet Mauve and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cherub
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $175
- Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (315) 782-3260
Cherub is a gentle adult boy who came to the shelter as a stray with a hurt leg. He’s shy and sweet at the shelter and is still getting used to everything. He’s unknown with kids, cats, and dogs, so a patient adopter who can give him time to relax and feel safe would be wonderful. He’s dreaming of a quiet, loving home where he can finally rest.
👉 Meet Cherub and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Macy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption fee: $225
- Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (315) 782-3260
Macy is a black-and-white baby girl looking for her first real family. She’s ready for toys, treats, and lots of gentle handling as she grows.
👉 Meet Macy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Watertown, NY, please consider visiting Jefferson County S.P.C.A. or calling (315) 782-3260 to ask about these wonderful cats and kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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