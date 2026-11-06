🐱 Sweet Watertown Cats & Kittens Ready for Adoption Today

Watertown has some very special cats and kittens waiting for loving homes. All of these sweethearts are at Jefferson County S.P.C.A. and are looking for a safe place to land.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

Pastel is a soft-colored baby girl with a lovely cream coat. She’s young, so she’ll need a family ready for kitten playtime and gentle guidance as she grows.

👉 Meet Pastel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue/White

Gray or Blue/White Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

Scream is a striking gray-and-white baby who’s just starting life and looking for her first real home. She’ll do best with a family ready for kitten energy and lots of love.

👉 Meet Scream and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

Sheldon is a handsome mostly-black boy who’s still very young. He’s ready to grow up in a home where he can feel safe, play, and learn good kitty manners.

👉 Meet Sheldon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

Mason is a black-and-white baby boy with classic tuxedo-style coloring. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Mason and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: All Black

All Black Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

Scary is an all-black baby boy—one of those sleek house panthers so many people adore. He’s young and ready to grow up in a loving home.

👉 Meet Scary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Tan or Fawn

Black/Tan or Fawn Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

Mauve has a unique black and tan/fawn coat that really stands out. As a baby, she’s ready to learn, play, and settle into a caring home.

👉 Meet Mauve and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

Cherub is a gentle adult boy who came to the shelter as a stray with a hurt leg. He’s shy and sweet at the shelter and is still getting used to everything. He’s unknown with kids, cats, and dogs, so a patient adopter who can give him time to relax and feel safe would be wonderful. He’s dreaming of a quiet, loving home where he can finally rest.

👉 Meet Cherub and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $225

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

Macy is a black-and-white baby girl looking for her first real family. She’s ready for toys, treats, and lots of gentle handling as she grows.

👉 Meet Macy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Watertown, NY, please consider visiting Jefferson County S.P.C.A. or calling (315) 782-3260 to ask about these wonderful cats and kittens. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.