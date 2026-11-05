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Watertown

Puppy Chesney Waiting for Adoption in Watertown

5 days ago
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SPCA of NNY in Watertown is seeking an adoptive home for Chesney, a 2‑month‑old Pitbull Terrier puppy who is the last of his litter still at the shelter. Chesney does well with other dogs and is available for adoption at 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601, Tuesday–Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.; for more information, call (315) 782-3260 or email info@jeffersoncountyspca.org. More information: https://www.jeffersoncountyspca.org/

This content is adapted from materials provided by SPCA of NNY

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