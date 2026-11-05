Jefferson County SPCA announces November fundraisers

Jefferson County SPCA has four events in November to support shelter animals: a can and bottle drive on Saturday, November 7, 9 AM–3 PM, at Airport Christian Fellowship on NYS Route 12F in Dexter (across from the airport) to raise money for the T-N-R program; a pet adoption event on Saturday, November 7, 2 PM–4 PM, inside Watertown Petco; a Red Robin Sales Back fundraiser on Thursday, November 19, during regular hours at Red Robin in Watertown, where a portion of qualifying sales will benefit the shelter; and Pet Portraits with Santa on Saturday, November 28, 5 PM–7:30 PM, at the Main Shelter – Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY. For more details, contact info@jeffersoncountyspca.org or 315-782-3260, or visit www.jeffersoncountyspca.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by SPCA of NNY