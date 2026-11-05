SPCA of NNY holding several stray animals

The SPCA of NNY is holding several stray animals at its main shelter at 25056 Water St, Watertown, NY 13601. If you think one of the animals is yours or have information about them, contact the shelter at (315) 782-3260 or info@jeffersoncountyspca.org, or visit in person Tuesday–Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. More information: https://www.jeffersoncountyspca.org/adopt

This content is adapted from materials provided by SPCA of NNY