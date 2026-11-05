undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Watertown
SPCA of NNY holding several stray animals
4 days ago
The SPCA of NNY is holding several stray animals at its main shelter at 25056 Water St, Watertown, NY 13601. If you think one of the animals is yours or have information about them, contact the shelter at (315) 782-3260 or info@jeffersoncountyspca.org, or visit in person Tuesday–Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. More information: https://www.jeffersoncountyspca.org/adopt
This content is adapted from materials provided by SPCA of NNY
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.