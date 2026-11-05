🚌 Watertown NY Trucking Jobs With Multiple High-Pay OTR Roles

Watertown’s trucking scene is busy right now, with solid options for both long-haul road warriors and folks who still want regular home time. Here are a few standout picks hiring from Watertown, NY.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Based in Watertown, NY (runs across the Lower 48 & Canada)

Based in (runs across the Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, Solo Owner Operator, OTR Dry Van

Pay: Average $175,000–$225,000+ per year (about $3,750–$4,250+ per week, with a $3,500/week minimum when working)

Move gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and big events instead of regular freight. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, plus detention, tolls, fuel permits/taxes, and cargo/liability insurance. Passport is required, and there’s a fuel price guarantee (~$1.60/gal after surcharge) and a $5,000 driver referral bonus.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Based in Watertown, NY (runs across the Lower 48 & Canada)

Based in (runs across the Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, Team Owner Operator, OTR Dry Van

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year per truck (about $5,500–$6,500+ per week, with a $5,000/week minimum when working)

Run as a team hauling sets, costumes, and equipment for live entertainment tours. You get paid for all miles, plus detention, tolls, fuel permits/taxes, and cargo/liability insurance. Passport required, with the same fuel price guarantee (~$1.60/gal after surcharge) and $5,000 driver referral bonus.

Employer: Wilcox Enterprises, Inc

Location: Watertown, NY

Type: Full-time, OTR, 53' dry van

Pay: $1,400–$1,800 per week

Family-run local company in Watertown with 40+ years in business. You’ll run mostly to the Midwest and back, no Canada, no NYC, and be home every weekend. Pay is a percentage of gross line haul, with health insurance, 401(k) matching, retirement plan, paid vacation, sick time, and vision. Requires 2 years OTR, clean record, and no DWIs/DUIs.

If one of these fits your style—big money OTR or steady miles with weekends at home—click through, check the details, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.