🛒 Watertown, NY Retail Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Watertown’s retail scene is busy right now—big national chains are hiring for full-time roles with solid pay and room to grow. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Watertown, NY

Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour

Lead the floor at a fun, fast, discount store. You’ll help run shifts, train the crew on customer service, handle opening/closing, and keep the store looking sharp while still working hands-on with customers and product.

Employer: ALDI USA

Location: Watertown, NY

Type: Full-time (about 45 hours/week)

Pay: $29.50/hour to start; estimated Year 1 Store Manager earnings $84,000–$106,500 (salary + bonus, may vary by location)

Train to run your own ALDI store with structured leadership training and real responsibility from day one. You’ll lead teams, manage schedules and inventory, and work the floor stocking, merchandising, and helping customers.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Watertown, NY

Type: Full-time, daytime schedule

Pay: $16.00–$16.15/hour

Daytime role focused on setting up displays, updating signs and prices, and keeping products easy to find. Great if you like hands-on work, a mostly weekday schedule, and solid big-box benefits without heavy customer interaction all day.

Employer: Dollar General

Location: Watertown, NY

Type: Full-time store manager

Pay: Not listed

Run the whole store: hiring, training, scheduling, inventory, and customer service. This is a good fit if you already have retail management experience and want full responsibility for results and a clear leadership role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.