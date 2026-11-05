🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Watertown

Watertown has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each one below is waiting at Jefferson County S.P.C.A. and could be the perfect match for your home.

Breed: Newfoundland mix

Newfoundland mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

Sarah Vivian is a striking black-and-white Newfoundland mix who’s looking for a loving home. If you’ve been hoping for a big, gentle companion, she may be the one for you. The shelter can share more about her personality, training, and what kind of home will suit her best.

👉 Meet Sarah Vivian and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Pug mix

Chihuahua / Pug mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

Chugs is a small Chihuahua/Pug mix with a soft tan coat and a big personality packed into a little body. The shelter can tell you more about his energy level, whether he likes other pets, and what kind of home will help him thrive.

👉 Meet Chugs and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Pug mix

Chihuahua / Pug mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.

Phone: (315) 782-3260

Coco is another adorable Chihuahua/Pug mix, with a rich brown coat and a sweet face. If you’re looking for a smaller dog to share your life with, Coco might be a great fit. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his temperament and needs.

👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Watertown, NY, please consider visiting Jefferson County S.P.C.A. or calling (315) 782-3260 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.