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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Watertown
Watertown has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each one below is waiting at Jefferson County S.P.C.A. and could be the perfect match for your home.
Sarah Vivian
- Breed: Newfoundland mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (315) 782-3260
Sarah Vivian is a striking black-and-white Newfoundland mix who’s looking for a loving home. If you’ve been hoping for a big, gentle companion, she may be the one for you. The shelter can share more about her personality, training, and what kind of home will suit her best.
👉 Meet Sarah Vivian and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chugs
- Breed: Chihuahua / Pug mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (315) 782-3260
Chugs is a small Chihuahua/Pug mix with a soft tan coat and a big personality packed into a little body. The shelter can tell you more about his energy level, whether he likes other pets, and what kind of home will help him thrive.
👉 Meet Chugs and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coco
- Breed: Chihuahua / Pug mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $250
- Shelter: Jefferson County S.P.C.A.
- Phone: (315) 782-3260
Coco is another adorable Chihuahua/Pug mix, with a rich brown coat and a sweet face. If you’re looking for a smaller dog to share your life with, Coco might be a great fit. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about his temperament and needs.
👉 Meet Coco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Watertown, NY, please consider visiting Jefferson County S.P.C.A. or calling (315) 782-3260 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.