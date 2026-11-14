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Watertown
📅 St. Paul’s 16th Annual Holiday Bazaar in Watertown
2 days ago
📅 Holiday bazaar at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
St. Paul’s is hosting its 16th Annual Old Fashioned Church Holiday Bazaar with lots of handmade and homemade goodies.
When:
- Saturday, November 21, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Sunday, November 22, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Where:
- St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. 3rd St. & Spring St., Watertown, WI
Shop for:
- Jams & preserves
- Norwegian treats
- Handcrafted holiday treasures & artisan creations
- Fresh holiday greenery
- Homemade bakery items
There’s no admission charge.
They accept cash, checks, Venmo, and credit cards, so you can pay however works best for you.
More Info: St. Paul's Old Fashioned Church Holiday Bazaar | V...
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