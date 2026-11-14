📅 Holiday bazaar at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

St. Paul’s is hosting its 16th Annual Old Fashioned Church Holiday Bazaar with lots of handmade and homemade goodies.

When:

Saturday, November 21, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Sunday, November 22, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Where:

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. 3rd St. & Spring St., Watertown, WI

Shop for:

Jams & preserves

Norwegian treats

Handcrafted holiday treasures & artisan creations

Fresh holiday greenery

Homemade bakery items

There’s no admission charge.

They accept cash, checks, Venmo, and credit cards, so you can pay however works best for you.