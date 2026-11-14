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Watertown
📅 Watertown High fall play “Almost, Maine” Nov 20–22
11 days ago
📅 Watertown High fall play: “Almost, Maine”
Watertown High School is putting on its Fall Play, “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani.
Show times:
- Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 PM
- Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7:00 PM
- Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2:00 PM
Location: WHS Blackbox Theater (intimate space with about 100 seats).
Tickets:
- $12 general admission
- Free for WHS students
- All tickets are sold at the door only because seating is limited.
If you’re planning to go, arrive a bit early to make sure you get a seat, since there are only about 100 spots per show.
More Info: Watertown High School -
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