📅 Watertown High fall play: “Almost, Maine”

Watertown High School is putting on its Fall Play, “Almost, Maine” by John Cariani.

Show times:

Friday, Nov. 20 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2:00 PM

Location: WHS Blackbox Theater (intimate space with about 100 seats).

Tickets:

$12 general admission

Free for WHS students

All tickets are sold at the door only because seating is limited.

If you’re planning to go, arrive a bit early to make sure you get a seat, since there are only about 100 spots per show.