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Education
📅 Watertown High presents Almost, Maine Nov 20–22
11 days ago
📅 Watertown High School is putting on the play Almost, Maine and everyone’s invited!
Show times at the WHS Blackbox Theater:
- Friday, November 20 at 7:00pm
- Saturday, November 21 at 7:00pm
- Sunday, November 22 at 2:00pm
Tickets are general admission, $12. WHS students get in free.
If you’re looking for a fun, local night (or afternoon) out, mark your calendar and come support the Watertown High School performers.
More Info: Watertown Public Schools - District News
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