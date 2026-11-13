📅 Watertown High School is putting on the play Almost, Maine and everyone’s invited!

Show times at the WHS Blackbox Theater:

Friday, November 20 at 7:00pm

Saturday, November 21 at 7:00pm

Sunday, November 22 at 2:00pm

Tickets are general admission, $12. WHS students get in free.

If you’re looking for a fun, local night (or afternoon) out, mark your calendar and come support the Watertown High School performers.