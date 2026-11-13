Watertown’s biotech scene is buzzing right now, especially for scientists who love complex molecules and cutting‑edge platforms. Here are several science & research roles hiring now, all right in Watertown, MA.

Employer: Meet Life Sciences (for an innovative biotech client)

Meet Life Sciences (for an innovative biotech client) Location: Watertown, MA | 100% On‑Site

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own analytical method development for RNA, plasmid DNA, and microbiome platforms. Great fit if you have strong cGMP experience and want to be the go‑to expert for method development, optimization, and troubleshooting in a fast‑paced biotech.

Employer: Ampersand Biomedicines (Flagship Pioneering company)

(Flagship Pioneering company) Location: Watertown, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary range: $100,000 – $159,500 (depending on level)

Work on AND‑Body™ Therapeutics and antibody‑oligonucleotide conjugates, from design through preclinical development. Ideal if you have a PhD plus hands‑on AOC, siRNA, or bioconjugation experience and want to co‑lead projects and build a state‑of‑the‑art AOC platform.

Employer: Orna Therapeutics (Eli Lilly subsidiary, via BioSpace)

Location: Watertown, MA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary range: $168,000 – $268,400

Lead LC‑MS/MS bioanalytical method development for circular RNA and other novel modalities. Great for a PhD‑level scientist with 3+ years’ industry experience who wants to drive PK and biomarker strategy, mentor others, and partner closely with CROs.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists multiple levels and is growing fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.