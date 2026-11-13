Watertown’s retail and banking scene is busy right now, with solid front-line roles that pay well and offer room to grow. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Watertown, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$30.00/hour + tips, overtime eligible; full-time roles may include health, dental, vision, life, disability, PTO (see Ulta site for details)

Licensed in cosmetology or esthetics and love brows and makeup? This role focuses on brow waxing/tinting, quick beauty services, and product recommendations in a busy Ulta store. Great fit if you enjoy sales, staying on top of beauty trends, and building a loyal client list.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Watertown, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.50/hour base + $5.00/hour training pay (guaranteed at least $20/hour with incentives); eligible for stock grant and other incentives after training

Help customers pick phones and plans while learning wireless tech and sales skills. T-Mobile offers a strong benefits package for part-time staff (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock programs, PTO, and more) plus clear paths to move up once you complete training.

Employer: Watertown Savings Bank

Location: Watertown, MA (multiple nearby branches)

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $20.00/hour, Saturdays at time-and-a-half

Front-line banking role handling deposits, withdrawals, and customer questions while you build strong cash-handling and customer service skills. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 6% match, pension, PTO, tuition assistance, and more—nice option if you want a long-term banking career.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to different backgrounds if you bring good energy and a customer-first mindset.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.