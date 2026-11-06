🏭 Watertown, MA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Watertown’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in precision machining and medical devices. If you’ve got hands-on shop or engineering experience, there are some strong full-time roles open.

Employer: Crawford Thomas Recruiting (for a precision manufacturing client)

Crawford Thomas Recruiting (for a precision manufacturing client) Location: Watertown, MA

Salary: $110,000–$160,000/year (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time, on-site

Lead the quality team in a CNC machining shop, working closely with machinists and engineers to keep tight tolerances and customer standards on track. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years in manufacturing, strong inspection skills, and want to own quality systems, inspections, and continuous improvement.

Employer: Crawford Thomas Recruiting

Crawford Thomas Recruiting Location: Watertown, MA | On-site

Salary: $65,000–$85,000/year (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time, first shift (Mon–Fri, flexible start)

Hands-on inspection role checking machined parts against drawings using micrometers, gauges, CMM, and optical tools. Good fit if you have 1–5 years of inspection experience, can read blueprints/GD&T, and like detailed, precision work with steady weekday hours.

Employer: Lumicity (recruiting for a global medical device manufacturer)

Lumicity (recruiting for a global medical device manufacturer) Location: Watertown, MA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior-level role for an Electrical/Electronics Manufacturing Engineer with 10+ years experience. You’ll work on PCB design, automated test equipment, and root-cause analysis for high-volume medical devices in an ISO 13485 / FDA environment.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s some wiggle room on exact experience and focus.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.