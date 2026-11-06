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🏭 Watertown, MA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Watertown’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in precision machining and medical devices. If you’ve got hands-on shop or engineering experience, there are some strong full-time roles open.
Quality Manager – Precision CNC Manufacturing
- Employer: Crawford Thomas Recruiting (for a precision manufacturing client)
- Location: Watertown, MA
- Salary: $110,000–$160,000/year (based on experience)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Lead the quality team in a CNC machining shop, working closely with machinists and engineers to keep tight tolerances and customer standards on track. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years in manufacturing, strong inspection skills, and want to own quality systems, inspections, and continuous improvement.
Mechanical Inspector – Precision Manufacturing
- Employer: Crawford Thomas Recruiting
- Location: Watertown, MA | On-site
- Salary: $65,000–$85,000/year (based on experience)
- Type: Full-time, first shift (Mon–Fri, flexible start)
Hands-on inspection role checking machined parts against drawings using micrometers, gauges, CMM, and optical tools. Good fit if you have 1–5 years of inspection experience, can read blueprints/GD&T, and like detailed, precision work with steady weekday hours.
Principal Manufacturing Engineer – Medical Devices
- Employer: Lumicity (recruiting for a global medical device manufacturer)
- Location: Watertown, MA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Senior-level role for an Electrical/Electronics Manufacturing Engineer with 10+ years experience. You’ll work on PCB design, automated test equipment, and root-cause analysis for high-volume medical devices in an ISO 13485 / FDA environment.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s some wiggle room on exact experience and focus.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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