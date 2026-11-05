🏗️ Watertown, MA Robotics Roles With Multiple $180K+ Openings

Robotics in Watertown, MA is booming right now. If you’re an experienced hardware or mechanical engineer, there are several high-impact roles where your designs end up in the real world, not just in slide decks.

Employer: Calder Search (for a well-funded AI robotics company)

Calder Search (for a well-funded AI robotics company) Location: Watertown, MA (Greater Boston)

Salary: $150K–$220K base + equity

Type: Full-time, on-site (5 days/week)

Own full subsystems on industrial robots from first sketch through manufacturing. This is a very hands-on role with shop access, rapid prototyping, and close work with software and field teams—ideal if you’ve shipped electromechanical products and want big ownership.

Employer: Tutor Intelligence

Location: Watertown, MA

Salary: $190,000–$300,000 base

Type: Full-time

Lead the team that owns Tutor’s shipping robots—hardware and software—after they hit the field. You’ll chase tricky failures to root cause, design and roll out fixes across a fleet, build instrumentation, and work directly with customers, all while managing a cross-functional engineering team.

Employer: Tutor Intelligence

Location: Watertown, MA

Salary: $190,000–$300,000 base (posting also notes Senior: $180,000–$315,000; Staff: $240,000–$420,000 )

(posting also notes ) Type: Full-time

Run a hardware team that owns major robot subsystems from concept through design, prototyping, testing, and release to manufacturing. Great fit if you’re a former hands-on engineer who now leads teams, has shipped electromechanical products, and still cares deeply about drawings, design reviews, and how things behave in production.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—these teams are growing fast, and roles often flex around strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.