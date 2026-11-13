Healthcare hiring around Watertown, CT is steady right now, with options both in the clinic and out in the community. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready for a change or a side gig.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Watertown, CT (in-home visits, including SNFs)

(in-home visits, including SNFs) Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on 20–100 visits)

Flexible PRN role doing 1-hour in-home assessments for adult and geriatric patients—great if you want to control your own schedule. You’ll review medical history, meds, and social factors, order basic labs, and collaborate with PCPs, with mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE access, and potential to move into full-time.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Oakville, CT (CVS retail pharmacy)

(CVS retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $65.00–$85.00/hour + bonus eligibility

+ bonus eligibility Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027

Lead a busy CVS pharmacy, manage the pharmacy team, and stay hands-on at the bench with counseling, immunizations, and workflow oversight. This role comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and room to grow within a large healthcare company.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Watertown, CT (CVS retail pharmacy)

(CVS retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $65.00–$85.00/hour + bonus eligibility

+ bonus eligibility Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027

Very similar leadership role at another CVS location, focused on patient care, team coaching, and safe, accurate dispensing. You’ll handle scheduling, training, and performance reviews, with access to comprehensive benefits and long-term career paths in retail healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare roles around Watertown tend to open and update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.