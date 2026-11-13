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🏥 Watertown, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring around Watertown, CT is steady right now, with options both in the clinic and out in the community. Here are a few solid roles if you’re ready for a change or a side gig.
Nurse Practitioner (PRN) – In-Home Health Assessments
- Employer: Matrix Medical Network
- Location: Watertown, CT (in-home visits, including SNFs)
- Type: Part-time / PRN
- Pay: $90–$115 per assessment (about $1,800–$11,500/month based on 20–100 visits)
Flexible PRN role doing 1-hour in-home assessments for adult and geriatric patients—great if you want to control your own schedule. You’ll review medical history, meds, and social factors, order basic labs, and collaborate with PCPs, with mileage reimbursement, 401(k), CE access, and potential to move into full-time.
Pharmacy Manager
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Oakville, CT (CVS retail pharmacy)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $65.00–$85.00/hour + bonus eligibility
- Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027
Lead a busy CVS pharmacy, manage the pharmacy team, and stay hands-on at the bench with counseling, immunizations, and workflow oversight. This role comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and room to grow within a large healthcare company.
Pharmacy Manager
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Watertown, CT (CVS retail pharmacy)
- Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $65.00–$85.00/hour + bonus eligibility
- Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027
Very similar leadership role at another CVS location, focused on patient care, team coaching, and safe, accurate dispensing. You’ll handle scheduling, training, and performance reviews, with access to comprehensive benefits and long-term career paths in retail healthcare.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare roles around Watertown tend to open and update often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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