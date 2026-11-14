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Waterloo
📅 Winter 2026 school concerts at Waterloo HS Gym
13 days ago
📅 Winter 2026 school concerts schedule
Come enjoy the Waterloo schools’ winter music concerts and support local students.
Location: HS Gym – please park in the north parking lot and enter at Door #31 (Main HS entrance).
Concert dates and times:
- Dec 8 – PreK & Kindergarten at 5:00pm
- Dec 8 – Grades 1–2 at 6:00pm
- Dec 10 – HS Band and Choir Winter Concert at 6:30pm
- Dec 15 – Grades 5–6 Winter Concert at 5:30pm
- Dec 15 – Grades 7–8 Winter Concert at 6:30pm
Families, friends, and community members are welcome to attend and enjoy the students’ hard work and music.
More Info: Winter Concerts 2026 - Waterloo School District
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