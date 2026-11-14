📅 Winter 2026 school concerts schedule

Come enjoy the Waterloo schools’ winter music concerts and support local students.

Location: HS Gym – please park in the north parking lot and enter at Door #31 (Main HS entrance).

Concert dates and times:

Dec 8 – PreK & Kindergarten at 5:00pm

– at Dec 8 – Grades 1–2 at 6:00pm

– at Dec 10 – HS Band and Choir Winter Concert at 6:30pm

– at Dec 15 – Grades 5–6 Winter Concert at 5:30pm

– at Dec 15 – Grades 7–8 Winter Concert at 6:30pm

Families, friends, and community members are welcome to attend and enjoy the students’ hard work and music.