Waterloo’s pizza scene is busy, and Domino’s on Plaza Dr is hiring. Good options here if you want steady hours, tips, or a path into management.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Waterloo, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a leadership role running shifts, handling cash, inventory, and customer service. This is a good fit if you’re organized, like being in charge, and want a clear path to general manager or even franchise owner.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Waterloo, IL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

In-store role making pizzas, taking orders, and helping customers. Schedules are flexible, so this can work well around school, another job, or family time, with room to grow into management if you want.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full description, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.