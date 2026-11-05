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Wizard-Themed Family Reading Night Nov. 19

5 days ago
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Morrison-Talbott Library will host a free wizard-themed Family Reading Night on Thursday, November 19, from 5:00–7:00 pm. Families of all ages can enjoy games, crafts, a photo booth, a scavenger hunt, Book Bingo, caricature drawings, and attendance prize drawings. Costumes are encouraged but not required, and no registration is needed.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Morrison Talbott Library

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