Waterloo’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several employers are adding people fast. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $17.55–$18.55/hour, paid weekly

Fast-paced warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Comes with tuition reimbursement ($5,250/year), PTO, and medical, dental, vision after a short wait, plus flexible shifts and overtime after 40 hours.

Employer: POS Professional Office Services, Inc.

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$20/hour to start, with two possible raises in year one

Run and maintain inserter machines, keep jobs on spec, and help with stocking and mail runs. Good fit if you’re detail-focused and okay with lifting up to 30 lbs; includes medical, dental, vision, life & disability, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (around 5:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.)

Pay: $20.20/hour plus overtime

Hands-on plant job working with fully cooked food products—packing, moving product, cleaning, and more. Benefits start Day 1, with overtime, promotion paths, and steady work; expect physical tasks, cold/hot temps, and weekend OT as needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar shifts or roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.