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🏭 Waterloo, IA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Waterloo’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several employers are adding people fast. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Seasonal Package Handler – Part Time (Warehouse)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $17.55–$18.55/hour, paid weekly
Fast-paced warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Comes with tuition reimbursement ($5,250/year), PTO, and medical, dental, vision after a short wait, plus flexible shifts and overtime after 40 hours.
Inserter Operator
- Employer: POS Professional Office Services, Inc.
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18–$20/hour to start, with two possible raises in year one
Run and maintain inserter machines, keep jobs on spec, and help with stocking and mail runs. Good fit if you’re detail-focused and okay with lifting up to 30 lbs; includes medical, dental, vision, life & disability, 401(k), PTO, and holidays.
General Labor – 1st Shift – Waterloo KPR
- Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (around 5:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.)
- Pay: $20.20/hour plus overtime
Hands-on plant job working with fully cooked food products—packing, moving product, cleaning, and more. Benefits start Day 1, with overtime, promotion paths, and steady work; expect physical tasks, cold/hot temps, and weekend OT as needed.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar shifts or roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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