Waterloo has a steady flow of driving and delivery jobs right now, from pizza runs to medical equipment routes. If you like being on the road and staying local, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Flexible hours delivering pizza around town, great if you need a second job or work that fits around school or family. You’ll use your own insured car, earn tips, and can learn in-store tasks that may lead to management down the road.

Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Drive medical equipment to homes and MercyOne facilities, set it up, and help patients and families understand how to use it. This is a steady daytime role with a healthcare system, good for someone with a clean driving record, solid customer service skills, and interest in medical equipment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail, and it might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.