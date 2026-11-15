Waterloo has a steady flow of front-line jobs right now, especially in stores and restaurants. Good mix of flexible part-time work and retail roles with room to grow.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Waterloo, IA (1805 La Porte Rd)

(1805 La Porte Rd) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Take orders, greet customers, run the register, and help make pizzas in a fast, team-focused shop. Great fit if you’re 16+, friendly, and want flexible hours with a simple, people-facing job.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping with money orders, checks, lottery, postal services, and refunds while keeping lines moving and customers happy. Good for someone who likes variety, staying busy, and learning lots of store systems.

Employer: Cricket Wireless

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $13.00–$15.00/hour + uncapped commission

Help customers pick phone plans and devices while earning hourly pay plus commission and bonuses. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and discounts, and is a strong option if you’re outgoing and like sales.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales and customer service in an auto parts store while helping run the team and daily operations. Full-time role with benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and growth paths if you’re ready for a step into retail management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby. Don’t wait too long; apply while the listings are fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.