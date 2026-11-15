Waterloo’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for nurses, techs, and therapists. If you’re looking to grow your career in the Cedar Valley, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: $2,074 per week

Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights (1845–0715), includes Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Work a high-paying Med Surg travel contract with night shifts and a set 13-week assignment. Good fit if you like steady hours, strong pay, and agency support from a nurse-founded company.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: $2,074 per week

Schedule: 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr days (0645–1915) Same strong Med Surg travel package, but on day shift. Great if you want travel nurse pay while keeping a daytime routine.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC – Harmony Waterloo

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed) Join a growing skilled nursing team passing meds and helping with daily care for residents. Offers bonus opportunities, shift differentials, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, and internal growth for CMAs with an Iowa CNA and Medication Aide certification.

Employer: Legacy Healthcare LLC – Harmony House Care Center

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Listed as Part-time; weekend package with full-time benefits

Listed as Part-time; weekend package with Schedule: Friday–Sunday, 6:00 PM–6:00 AM

Bonus: $5,000 sign-on bonus Perfect if you want to work weekends and keep weekdays free. You’ll handle vents, trachs, and complex respiratory care, with premium weekend pay, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities. New grads are welcome.

Employer: UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time & Part-time options

Schedule: Primarily 1st shift, rotating evenings/weekends, occasional 3rd shift Hospital pharmacist role covering both clinical and distributive work, plus collaboration with the care team. UnityPoint offers PTO, parental leave, 401(k) match, health/dental, tuition reimbursement, Daily Pay, and more.

Employer: Trinity Health – MercyOne

Location: Waterloo, IA (with units in Cedar Falls & Oelwein)

(with units in Cedar Falls & Oelwein) Type: Part-time, Rotating shift Designed for nursing students in their last semester: get monthly financial support, board and licensure fees reimbursed, and a job with MercyOne after you’re licensed. Acute care units include cardiac/nephrology, post-surgical, and ortho/neuro.

Employer: UnityPoint Health – Allen

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM–11:30 PM, on-call nights/weekends/holidays by rotation Hands-on role cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing surgical instruments to keep the OR running safely. Great entry into hospital work with benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and training toward certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.