Waterloo’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid roles for both seasoned leaders and growing reps. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Plumb Supply Company

Plumb Supply Company Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with contractors on plumbing and HVAC projects, build quotes from plans, and keep jobs moving smoothly. This is a good fit if you’re detail-focused, like team environments, and want growth, competitive pay, and health/vision/dental plus paid vacation.

Employer: EO Johnson Business Technologies

Location: Waterloo / North & Northeastern Iowa territory (home-based in territory)

(home-based in territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + uncapped commission (exact amount not listed)

Outside B2B sales role helping local businesses with copiers, printers, software, and IT/workplace tech. Comes with 401(k) + 50% match, medical/dental/vision, PTO/holidays, and paid training, ideal if you have at least 2 years of consultative sales and like being out in the field.

Employer: State Farm

Location: Remote, based in Iowa Hawkeye East territory (includes Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Quad Cities & more)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000/year base, plus potential quarterly and annual bonuses

base, plus potential quarterly and annual bonuses Deadline: Apply by 11/24/2026, 11:00 pm CST

High-level leadership role coaching State Farm agents, driving territory growth, and shaping strategy across a top-performing region. Fully remote with strong health benefits, up to 20 days of time off to start, 401(k) with up to 7% company contributions, and support for licensing and professional growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.