Waterloo has a steady flow of driving and delivery jobs right now, from medical routes to local flower runs. If you like being on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver flowers and gifts around town while keeping the company van clean and safe. Must be 21+, able to lift up to 60 lbs, and okay with flexible, sometimes on-call hours; perks include holiday pay, paid time off, 401(k), monthly fresh flowers, and employee discounts.

Employer: MercyOne

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Deliver and pick up home medical equipment for MercyOne patients at homes and facilities. This role mixes driving with light equipment setup, cleaning, and patient education; you’ll need a valid IA driver’s license, good driving record, and comfort working with people of all ages.

Employer: Darling Ingredients

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a semi or vacuum truck on a set route to pick up animal by-products or grease from customer locations. Requires being 21+ with a CDL A or B (tanker may be needed) and a clean MVR; full-time employees get a 401(k), health, dental, vision, and paid time off.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.