Waterloo has some solid education-focused roles open right now, from college tutoring to early childhood leadership and safety training for drivers.

Employer: UnityPoint Health / Allen College

UnityPoint Health / Allen College Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Likely part-time (student tutor role)

Likely part-time (student tutor role) Salary: Not listed

Support Allen College students in small-group tutoring, helping them understand course content and build better study skills. Great fit if you’ve earned at least a B+ in the course, enjoy explaining concepts, and want flexible, on-campus experience in education.

Employer: Warren Transport Inc.

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Teach and coach professional drivers on safe driving, telematics, and DOT rules while managing training content and recognition programs. Good for someone with 2–4 years in driver training, strong presentation skills, and interest in building education programs for adults.

Employer: Exceptional Persons, Inc. (EPI)

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (full benefits for 30+ hrs/week)

Lead a licensed child care center, supervise staff, and partner with families while keeping programs in line with state rules. Ideal if you have a CDA (minimum), 4+ years early childhood experience, 1+ year supervising, and want a role with strong benefits and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.