Waterloo has some solid part-time retail options right now, from flowers to tools to snacks on the road. Good mix of flexible hours, benefits, and chances to grow.

Employer: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (Flowerama)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (Flowerama) Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Based on experience

Florist and gift shop role helping customers with flowers and gifts on day, evening, and weekend shifts. Perks include holiday pay, paid vacation, floating holidays, 401(k), flexible schedule, monthly fresh flowers, big employee discounts, and they promote from within.

Employer: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (Flowerama)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (Flowerama) Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Help this busy florist and gift store during peak holiday seasons. Great fit if you have customer service or retail experience and want short-term, flexible work during the holidays.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Around $15.75/hour (depends on experience and other factors)

Work with a high-performing team helping customers find tools and equipment. Offers paid time off, associate discounts, medical/dental/vision for all associates, company-matched 401(k), clear path to promotion, and respectful schedules between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Waterloo, IA (field/route role)

Type: Likely full-time (route-based retail sales)

Likely full-time (route-based retail sales) Pay: $18–$20/hour + performance bonuses (up to $2,000/year)

Travel between grocery and convenience stores keeping popular snacks and candy stocked and looking good. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay option, 401(k) with match, health benefits, bonus opportunities, and a lot of independence in planning your day.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay Range: $15.00–$19.00/hour

Front-of-store role helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, and supporting photo/beauty and sometimes pharmacy. Part-time staff may get dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and other benefits, and there’s room to grow into more hours or pharmacy support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—hours and duties can be more flexible than they sound.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.