🏭 Multiple Manufacturing & Production Jobs in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several employers are hiring for solid, full-time roles. If you like hands-on work and clear results at the end of your shift, these are worth a look.

Employer: Hydrite

Hydrite Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (Sun–Thu, 8:00pm–4:30am)

Pay: Not listed

Load, unload, and organize product to keep orders moving and customers happy. Hydrite offers strong benefits from day one of eligibility, including up to 10% retirement contribution, wellness incentives, front-loaded PTO, and medical/dental/vision, plus extras like tuition reimbursement and family wellness coaching.

Employer: Ferguson

Ferguson Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.03–$34.66/hour, bonus/incentive eligible

Operate warehouse equipment, receive and register shipments, and pick/pack orders for a large national distributor. This role comes with a wide benefits package including health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and extra supports like mental health coverage and paid parental leave.

Employer: John Deere – Tractor Operations

Location: Waterloo, IA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $67,692–$101,532/year + benefits

Support assembly operations by improving safety, ergonomics, quality, and efficiency on the factory floor. Ideal if you have an engineering or technology degree and some manufacturing experience; John Deere offers competitive pay, retirement plans, healthcare with HSA contribution, tuition assistance, fitness perks, and more.

Employer: TVS SCS NA

TVS SCS NA Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time, Exempt, 2nd shift

Pay: Not listed

Lead one or more departments in a busy manufacturing/warehouse setting, overseeing safety, people, quality, and production for 2nd shift. This role fits someone with 5+ years of manufacturing or logistics leadership, strong safety knowledge, and experience supervising teams of 10+ employees.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Tyson Foods Incorporated Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time, A Shift

Pay: Not listed

Oversee rendering production in a meat processing facility, managing supervisors and meeting goals for safety, yields, quality, and labor standards. Best for someone with 5+ years in meat processing leadership and strong knowledge of OSHA, USDA, and HACCP; Tyson offers PTO, 401(k), and health, dental, vision, and life benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will list related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.