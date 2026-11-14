🏥 Waterloo, IA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Pay RN Travel Roles

Waterloo’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with local hospitals and clinics hiring across therapy, nursing, and pharmacy. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are solid options here for both stable full-time roles and high-pay travel contracts.

Employer: Athletico

Athletico Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $74,400/year (plus incentives and benefits)

Work in an outpatient setting focused on quality care and outcomes, not just visit counts. Big perk list: day-one medical, 17 days PTO, CEU allowance with 5 extra PTO days, mentorship, leadership programs, and student loan repayment support for eligible clinicians.

Employer: UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)

Schedule: Rotating 12-hour shifts , nights (6 pm–6:30 am), weekends/holidays in rotation

Rotating , nights (6 pm–6:30 am), weekends/holidays in rotation Bonus: $20,000 sign-on paid over 3 years

Care for patients from NICU to adult in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Strong benefits package with PTO, parental leave, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, DailyPay, and even pet insurance.

Employer: MercyOne Northeast Iowa

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time (.8 FTE)

Shift: Days – 7 am–3 pm weekdays, 7 am–7 pm weekends, every 3rd weekend

Provide acute rehab nursing for stroke, trauma, burns, and other complex cases with 2–3 week average stays, so you really get to know your patients. IA RN license required, no experience needed; benefits include wellness programs, PTO, education reimbursement, and retirement.

(Duplicate listing also appears under Trinity Health; it’s the same MercyOne role, so only listed once here.)

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, IA

Type: Part-time travel (13 weeks)

Schedule: 3x12 day shifts

Pay: Gross weekly rate $2,484

High-pay ED travel contract with premium compensation and flexible scheduling. You’ll float as needed within the system and get access to DailyPay, license/cert reimbursement per assignment, and a 403(b) option.

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, IA

Type: Part-time travel (13 weeks)

Schedule: 3x12 evening shifts

Pay: Gross weekly rate $2,484

Same ED travel program, but on evenings. Good fit if you like later starts while still earning premium travel pay.

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, IA

Type: Part-time travel (13 weeks)

Schedule: 3x12 night shifts

Pay: Gross weekly rate $2,664

Night-shift ED contract with higher weekly pay. Ideal if you’re an experienced ED nurse who prefers nights and wants strong travel rates.

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice / MercyOne

Location: MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, IA

Type: Part-time travel (13 weeks)

Schedule: 5x8 day shifts

Pay: Gross weekly rate $2,760

OR travel role with steady weekday hours and premium pay. You’ll float as needed and can tap into flexible scheduling, DailyPay, and license/cert reimbursement.

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, IA

Type: Part-time travel (13 weeks)

Schedule: 3x12 night shifts

Pay: Gross weekly rate $2,664

ICU travel contract for experienced critical care nurses who like nights and want top-end weekly pay plus flexible assignments.

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, IA

Type: Part-time travel (13 weeks)

Schedule: 3x12 night shifts

Pay: Gross weekly rate $2,556

Night Med Surg/Tele travel role with strong weekly pay and the chance to float across units and locations within the system.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time, hourly

Support the pharmacy team with prescriptions, insurance billing, inventory, and customer service in a busy retail setting. Requires a national pharmacy tech certification; you’ll get steady hours, lots of patient interaction, and room to grow your pharmacy career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have similar openings and are growing fast in Waterloo.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.