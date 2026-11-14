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🏥 Waterloo, IA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Pay RN Travel Roles
Waterloo’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with local hospitals and clinics hiring across therapy, nursing, and pharmacy. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are solid options here for both stable full-time roles and high-pay travel contracts.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Athletico
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $74,400/year (plus incentives and benefits)
Work in an outpatient setting focused on quality care and outcomes, not just visit counts. Big perk list: day-one medical, 17 days PTO, CEU allowance with 5 extra PTO days, mentorship, leadership programs, and student loan repayment support for eligible clinicians.
Respiratory Therapist Certified – BLS ACLS NRP
- Employer: UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)
- Schedule: Rotating 12-hour shifts, nights (6 pm–6:30 am), weekends/holidays in rotation
- Bonus: $20,000 sign-on paid over 3 years
Care for patients from NICU to adult in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Strong benefits package with PTO, parental leave, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, DailyPay, and even pet insurance.
Special Care Rehab RN
- Employer: MercyOne Northeast Iowa
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Type: Full-time (.8 FTE)
- Shift: Days – 7 am–3 pm weekdays, 7 am–7 pm weekends, every 3rd weekend
Provide acute rehab nursing for stroke, trauma, burns, and other complex cases with 2–3 week average stays, so you really get to know your patients. IA RN license required, no experience needed; benefits include wellness programs, PTO, education reimbursement, and retirement.
(Duplicate listing also appears under Trinity Health; it’s the same MercyOne role, so only listed once here.)
Travel RN – Emergency Department (Day Shift)
- Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, IA
- Type: Part-time travel (13 weeks)
- Schedule: 3x12 day shifts
- Pay: Gross weekly rate $2,484
High-pay ED travel contract with premium compensation and flexible scheduling. You’ll float as needed within the system and get access to DailyPay, license/cert reimbursement per assignment, and a 403(b) option.
Travel RN – Emergency Department (Evening Shift)
- Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, IA
- Type: Part-time travel (13 weeks)
- Schedule: 3x12 evening shifts
- Pay: Gross weekly rate $2,484
Same ED travel program, but on evenings. Good fit if you like later starts while still earning premium travel pay.
Travel RN – Emergency Department (Night Shift)
- Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, IA
- Type: Part-time travel (13 weeks)
- Schedule: 3x12 night shifts
- Pay: Gross weekly rate $2,664
Night-shift ED contract with higher weekly pay. Ideal if you’re an experienced ED nurse who prefers nights and wants strong travel rates.
Travel RN – Operating Room
- Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice / MercyOne
- Location: MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, IA
- Type: Part-time travel (13 weeks)
- Schedule: 5x8 day shifts
- Pay: Gross weekly rate $2,760
OR travel role with steady weekday hours and premium pay. You’ll float as needed and can tap into flexible scheduling, DailyPay, and license/cert reimbursement.
Travel RN – ICU (Night Shift)
- Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, IA
- Type: Part-time travel (13 weeks)
- Schedule: 3x12 night shifts
- Pay: Gross weekly rate $2,664
ICU travel contract for experienced critical care nurses who like nights and want top-end weekly pay plus flexible assignments.
Travel RN – Med Surg Tele (Night Shift)
- Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice
- Location: MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, IA
- Type: Part-time travel (13 weeks)
- Schedule: 3x12 night shifts
- Pay: Gross weekly rate $2,556
Night Med Surg/Tele travel role with strong weekly pay and the chance to float across units and locations within the system.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Type: Full-time, hourly
Support the pharmacy team with prescriptions, insurance billing, inventory, and customer service in a busy retail setting. Requires a national pharmacy tech certification; you’ll get steady hours, lots of patient interaction, and room to grow your pharmacy career.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have similar openings and are growing fast in Waterloo.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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