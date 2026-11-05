💰 Waterloo, IA Accounting & Finance – Multiple High-Level Roles

Waterloo’s finance scene is busy right now, with openings from banking to food manufacturing. If you’ve got accounting or finance experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Huntington Commercial Bank

Huntington Commercial Bank Location: Waterloo, IA (can sit at any Huntington corporate office)

(can sit at any Huntington corporate office) Type: Full-time, office (some roles may allow flexible arrangements per posting)

(some roles may allow flexible arrangements per posting) Salary: $70,000 – $154,000/year + incentive plan, benefits

+ incentive plan, benefits Apply by: 11/06/2026 (applications may continue until filled)

(applications may continue until filled) Why it’s worth a look: Senior role underwriting large, complex commercial technology finance deals. You’ll own credit quality for a portfolio, analyze financials and industry trends, and mentor junior staff—ideal if you have 5+ years in commercial credit analysis and want big-ticket exposure.

Employer: Veridian Credit Union

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time, executive

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Top finance seat at a major local credit union. You’ll lead Accounting and Finance, drive budgets and ALM strategy, sit on key committees, and help guide mergers and acquisitions. Requires a Bachelor’s degree, CPA, and significant leadership experience.

Employer: Tyson Foods Incorporated

Location: Waterloo, IA, US

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed (relocation assistance available)

Not listed (relocation assistance available) Why it’s worth a look: Plant-level controller role owning cost accounting, forecasting, budgeting, and payroll for a Prepared Foods facility. Great fit if you have 4+ years supervisory experience in manufacturing, strong cost/variance skills, and want to pair finance with day-to-day operations.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post related roles, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.