🚌 Waterloo, IA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving & Tech Roles

Waterloo has a nice mix of driving and mechanic jobs right now, from flexible part-time gigs to full-time tech roles with solid benefits.

Below are several transportation openings you can scan fast and click through if they fit your life.

Employer: Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a fast-paced shop helping truckers stay on the road. This role includes light mechanical repair, roadside assistance, and preventive maintenance, plus company-funded tuition help, PTO, 401(k) match up to 5%, and medical/dental/vision after 30 days. Rotating day/night schedule; must be able to lift 75+ lbs and qualify for a DOT medical card (paid by Love’s).

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Deliver packages around town in your own car, stay active, and work mostly outdoors. Schedules vary Monday–Saturday, with work offered based on daily needs and your availability; you’ll lift up to 70 lbs and follow set routes. No experience needed, and it’s a good way to get your foot in the door with UPS.

Employer: Boomerang Transport

Boomerang Transport Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Part-time, set-your-own-hours

Pay Details: $0.75 per loaded mile, minimum $11.75 per leg, average trip about $50

Drive injured workers to medical appointments in your own 4-door car, minivan, or SUV and get paid for approved wait time. You set your hours, most drivers average about 2 trips a week, and you also get toll/parking reimbursement and a gas bonus when prices are high. Must be 25+, insured, and able to pass their onboarding steps.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs; some on-call

Salary: Not listed

If you like working on heavy equipment and aerial lifts, this field tech role lets you service a modern rental fleet using laptops/tablets and advanced diagnostics. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, tool/boot reimbursements, gym stipend, and paid volunteer time. You’ll need strong mechanical skills, your own tools, and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.