🏭 Multiple Waterloo, IA Manufacturing Jobs With Solid Hourly Pay

Waterloo’s warehouse and production scene is busy right now, with several full-time roles on steady schedules. If you like hands-on work and clear routines, these are worth a look.

Employer: PepsiCo

PepsiCo Location: Waterloo, IA

Waterloo, IA Salary: $25.75/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 3:30 pm–until done

Build and load pallets of drinks like Pepsi, Gatorade, and Aquafina. This is a fast-paced, physical job using forklifts and pallet jacks, with on-the-job training and full-time benefits.

Employer: Ferguson

Ferguson Location: Waterloo, IA

Waterloo, IA Salary: $15.00–$30.15/hour (hourly range; bonus/incentive eligible)

(hourly range; bonus/incentive eligible) Type: Full-time

Operate warehouse equipment and help move and organize products for a major distributor. Pay range is wide, and the role is bonus-eligible, so experienced operators may do especially well here.

Employer: VGM Group, Inc. (VGM Fulfillment)

(VGM Fulfillment) Location: Waterloo, IA warehouse (on-site daily)

Waterloo, IA warehouse (on-site daily) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 8:00 am–4:30 pm, Monday–Friday

Clean and reprocess CPAP machines, handle repair requests, and work with patients and medical equipment companies. This is a steady daytime role in a 100% employee-owned company with a focus on healthcare equipment.

Employer: Ranew's Companies

Ranew's Companies Location: Waterloo, IA

Waterloo, IA Salary: $15–$21/hour (based on experience and shift)

(based on experience and shift) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Load, unload, and mask metal parts on the production line, move parts to other departments, and keep work areas clean. Good fit if you’re comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs and want benefits like performance bonus, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, life, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.