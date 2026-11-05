🏥 Waterloo, IA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Roles

Waterloo’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from bedside care to leadership and high-earning physician roles. If you’re in healthcare and thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Trinity Health (Waterloo Family Practice)

Trinity Health (Waterloo Family Practice) Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time , 32 hrs/week, day shift M–F

, 32 hrs/week, Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support a busy family practice with prior auths, vitals, patient prep, and flow. Great fit if you’re a Medical Assistant or LPN who likes a mix of clinical and admin work, weekdays only.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Travel assignment , 13 weeks, days, 5x8s

, 13 weeks, Pay: $2,791/week plus benefits

plus benefits Day-shift travel role with 40 hrs/week, call rotation, and strong package for experienced ultrasound techs (general, OB/GYN, vascular, EPIC required). Good pick if you want travel pay while staying in Iowa.

Employer: Curana Health

Location: Waterloo, IA (long-term care communities)

(long-term care communities) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed, $5,000 sign-on bonus

Not listed, Provide therapy to seniors in long-term care, working with an interdisciplinary team. Ideal for independently licensed clinicians (LCSW, LMHC, LMFT, LPC, Psychologist) who want meaningful, relationship-based work.

Employer: MercyOne (Northeast Iowa)

(Northeast Iowa) Location: Waterloo/Cedar Falls, IA

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $680K total , $150K sign-on , 12 weeks vacation

, , Physician-led group with mostly own cases (limited CRNA supervision), broad case mix, and 1:10 call. Designed for anesthesiologists wanting high income plus predictable time off.

Employer: MercyOne

Location: Waterloo, IA (also Cedar Falls Medical Center)

(also Cedar Falls Medical Center) Type: Full-time

Compensation: $476K guarantee x 2 years , $70K commencement bonus , $30K longevity bonus , $15K moving allowance

, , , Bread-and-butter general surgery with robotics, block time, and Level III trauma center. H-1B cap exempt and J-1 friendly, plus PSLF-eligible non-profit system.

Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time , day shift M–F

, Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead cardiology clinic operations, staff, and budgets while still jumping in on the floor as needed. Great for an RN/LPN/CMA or allied health pro with clinic and supervisory experience who wants weekday leadership hours.

Employer: MercyOne Northeast Iowa

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time , 12-hr day shifts , every 3rd weekend

, , every 3rd weekend Salary: Not listed

Not listed Join a 23-bed acute care unit caring for post-surgical and medical patients with a focus on pain management and holistic care. Open to new grads, with strong benefits and growth in a large regional system.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Part-time (flexible)

(flexible) Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay )

Not listed (described as ) Flexible in-home role helping clients with daily tasks, companionship, and personal care. Good for experienced caregivers who want flexible scheduling, quick start, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Peoples Community Health Clinic, Inc

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time , typically Mon–Fri, 8–5

, typically Salary: Not listed

Not listed Key role in an integrated community health clinic, providing psych care across the lifespan and supporting primary care teams. Great fit if you’re a psych NP who values team-based care and serving diverse patients.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.