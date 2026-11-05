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Waterloo
🏥 Waterloo, IA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Roles
6 days ago
Waterloo’s healthcare scene is busy right now—lots of options from bedside care to leadership and high-earning physician roles. If you’re in healthcare and thinking about a change, this is a good moment to look.
MA (Medical Assistant)/LPN: Prior Authorization Nurse
- Employer: Trinity Health (Waterloo Family Practice)
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Type: Full-time, 32 hrs/week, day shift M–F
- Salary: Not listed
- Support a busy family practice with prior auths, vitals, patient prep, and flow. Great fit if you’re a Medical Assistant or LPN who likes a mix of clinical and admin work, weekdays only.
Travel Ultrasound Technologist - $2,791 per week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Type: Travel assignment, 13 weeks, days, 5x8s
- Pay: $2,791/week plus benefits
- Day-shift travel role with 40 hrs/week, call rotation, and strong package for experienced ultrasound techs (general, OB/GYN, vascular, EPIC required). Good pick if you want travel pay while staying in Iowa.
Psychotherapist/Counselor - $5k sign-on bonus
- Employer: Curana Health
- Location: Waterloo, IA (long-term care communities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed, $5,000 sign-on bonus
- Provide therapy to seniors in long-term care, working with an interdisciplinary team. Ideal for independently licensed clinicians (LCSW, LMHC, LMFT, LPC, Psychologist) who want meaningful, relationship-based work.
Anesthesiology Physician – $680K + $150K Bonuses
- Employer: MercyOne (Northeast Iowa)
- Location: Waterloo/Cedar Falls, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $680K total, $150K sign-on, 12 weeks vacation
- Physician-led group with mostly own cases (limited CRNA supervision), broad case mix, and 1:10 call. Designed for anesthesiologists wanting high income plus predictable time off.
General Surgeon – $476K Guarantee + $100K Bonuses
- Employer: MercyOne
- Location: Waterloo, IA (also Cedar Falls Medical Center)
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $476K guarantee x 2 years, $70K commencement bonus, $30K longevity bonus, $15K moving allowance
- Bread-and-butter general surgery with robotics, block time, and Level III trauma center. H-1B cap exempt and J-1 friendly, plus PSLF-eligible non-profit system.
Clinic Supervisor: Cardiology
- Employer: Trinity Health / MercyOne
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Type: Full-time, day shift M–F
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead cardiology clinic operations, staff, and budgets while still jumping in on the floor as needed. Great for an RN/LPN/CMA or allied health pro with clinic and supervisory experience who wants weekday leadership hours.
Post Surgical Acute Care RN – Medical Surgical
- Employer: MercyOne Northeast Iowa
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Type: Full-time, 12-hr day shifts, every 3rd weekend
- Salary: Not listed
- Join a 23-bed acute care unit caring for post-surgical and medical patients with a focus on pain management and holistic care. Open to new grads, with strong benefits and growth in a large regional system.
In Home Caregiver
- Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Type: Part-time (flexible)
- Salary: Not listed (described as competitive pay)
- Flexible in-home role helping clients with daily tasks, companionship, and personal care. Good for experienced caregivers who want flexible scheduling, quick start, and referral bonuses.
Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner
- Employer: Peoples Community Health Clinic, Inc
- Location: Waterloo, IA
- Type: Full-time, typically Mon–Fri, 8–5
- Salary: Not listed
- Key role in an integrated community health clinic, providing psych care across the lifespan and supporting primary care teams. Great fit if you’re a psych NP who values team-based care and serving diverse patients.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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