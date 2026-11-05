🛒 Waterloo, IA Retail Jobs With Multiple Part-Time & Lead Roles

Waterloo’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want a flexible part-time shift or a step up into leadership. Here are several customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: Waterloo, IA (210 E Tower Park Dr)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour (+ possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums)

(+ possible premiums) Why it’s worth a look: Frontline role helping members at the entrance, checkout, and exit. You’ll handle purchases, returns, and self-checkout support, plus help keep the sales floor organized and safe. Includes access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, store discounts, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for part-time associates.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour base + $5.00/hour training pay (guaranteed $20/hour minimum with incentives)

(guaranteed minimum with incentives) Why it’s worth a look: Great if you like tech and talking with people. You’ll learn wireless products, use digital tools to show plans and coverage, and help customers pick the right devices and services. Part-time staff are eligible for stock grants, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, tuition help, and phone/internet discounts when eligible.

Employer: Tractor Supply Company

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Good fit if you enjoy “life out here” and want leadership experience. You’ll coach team members, lead sales-floor areas (endcaps, clothing, displays), support online order pickup, and help with cash register and equipment. Full-time roles come with a broad benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, paid parental leave, and tuition reimbursement (details on their site).

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Waterloo, IA, US

Type: Full-time (30-hour work week with benefits)

(30-hour work week with benefits) Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Key-holder role where you open/close the store, handle cash, support inventory and displays, and coach team members on great customer service. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby, and roles can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.