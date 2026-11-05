🏗️ Waterloo, IA Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Waterloo’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options for students, early‑career grads, and experienced pros. Here are several roles worth a look if you like solving real‑world problems with tech and design.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Contract

Pay: $47.29 – $51.85/hour, overtime eligible

This role supports engine development programs using GT‑Power/GT‑Suite, Matlab, and thermo‑fluids know‑how. Good fit if you have 3+ years in engine performance (or an advanced degree) and want to work on advanced modeling, calibration, and performance optimization.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Contract

Pay: $33.78/hour, overtime eligible

Hands‑on materials lab role doing sample prep, audits, and process improvements to support factory quality and safety. Great for someone with a 2‑year technical degree or equivalent experience who likes shop‑floor work, troubleshooting equipment, and keeping a busy lab running smoothly.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Internship (listed as Volunteer)

Internship (listed as Volunteer) Pay: $18.59 – $25.50/hour

AECOM’s Water business line is offering a hands‑on civil internship where you’ll support real projects and build skills beyond the classroom. Ideal if you’ve completed at least two years toward a civil/industrial/construction degree, have a valid driver’s license, and want experience with tools like Civil 3D or Bentley ORD.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Full-time

Start: Expected January 2027

Entry‑level role on AECOM’s Water, Wastewater, and Conveyance team, working on water distribution, sewers, pump stations, and more. Best for recent grads in Civil or Environmental Engineering, with US citizenship, a driver’s license, and interest in AutoCAD Civil 3D, hydraulics, and eventually getting your EIT/PE.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; it’s the same position.)

Employer: John Deere

Location: Waterloo, IA

Type: Part‑time student (year‑round)

Part‑time student (year‑round) Pay: $15 – $40/hour (based on function and education level)

Year‑round manufacturing/foundry engineering experience while you’re in school, 16–20 hours during the year and more in summer. Great if you’re a full‑time engineering/tech student (grad May 2028 or later), can commute to Waterloo, and want exposure to casting, root‑cause analysis, robotics, and modeling tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.