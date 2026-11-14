The Des Moines City Council convened on Nov. 12, 2026, to address financial planning and city infrastructure.

Discussions included a resource for local small business development, the approval of property tax levies and a balanced budget.

In addition, council approved the removal of deteriorated structures at Beach Park, and discussed strategies to address vacant properties. Finally, city leadership shared important public safety warnings regarding upcoming severe weather events.

Small Business Development Resource

During the City Manager’s Report, Rich Shockley, Director of Economic Development and Certified Business Advisor for Highline College Business Development Center shared with the council the types of free services this organization provides. Shockley said that the programs that he and his partners run provide completely free business evaluation and advice, helping to build solid plans and meet goals for both English and non-native English speakers.

Through the program, small business owners and those interested in starting businesses have access to online training as well as personal help with research and development of a business plan. Advisors are available to meet online or in person. Shockley said that a lot of times, business owners wait until it is too late before they seek advice and assistance. The best time to bring your business to this program is before you sign a lease, or before things get too mired in debt. You can bring in a business idea and research with professionals who are there to provide free help.

They will work with business owners at any stage, however. They also help business owners transition to selling their business, which a lot of people will be doing over the next ten years as Baby Boomers close up shop. The program does not advertise their services, but usually get referrals from satisfied business owners.

Budget Updates

The council gave final approval to a property tax levy. The city gets only 6.89% of total property taxes paid, with schools and other entities receiving the majority of property tax dollars. With a 1% increase of the city portion, the average homeowner will pay $541 to the city in 2027.

The Council also unanimously approved budget amendments for 2026. Amendments include increasing public defense costs from $55,000 to $280,000. This large increase was in response to new state laws that have rapidly driven up the cost for providing public defense, a cost which Washington State does not help to cover.

The city also spent $60,000 on improvements for the Redondo concession stand. The fiscal return on this investment will take many years; however, residents of Redondo have expressed a strong desire for a food and beverage facility in this community that has become a food desert. The concession stand tenant is expected to be open for business by the end of the year.

The 2027-2028 budget was also unanimously approved. Multiple councilmembers expressed their appreciation for the fact that a balanced budget was actually achieved, considering many area cities that are facing a deficit in these difficult economic times.

In addition, an increase to the city’s gambling tax was also approved. The state allows the city’s tax on gambling to be as high as 20%. However, area cities are all taxing at around 11%. Des Moines has had a rate of just 9%, but that will now increase to 11%. There is a new gambling establishment that will be directly affected by this tax. As Councilmember Robyn Desimone said, unlike many other taxes this is one that you can choose to participate in or not.

It was pointed out that this 22% tax increase will not affect pull-tabs, as the city is already taxing pull-tabs at the maximum rate.

Removal Approved For Some Beach Park Buildings

The council unanimously approved the removal of two buildings at Des Moines Beach Park (

). Neither of the buildings slated for removal have historic status, and both are inundated with mold and rot. They were not built to modern building codes, and are both structurally deficient.

The Founders’ Lodge was built in 1967 over the creek. It will be removed with great care not to disturb the creek. The building stands on pilings, which won’t be removed until the future Beach Park Project that will preserve and update the entire Beach Park.

The Caretakers Residence was built in the 1980s, into the hillside. This building has many problems with moisture as well as non-standard construction leading to structural deficiencies. Both these buildings have received fresh paint in recent years to keep them looking decent on the outside, but their insides are well beyond repair.

Councilmember Harry Steinmetz said that the removal of these dilapidated buildings will improve the Beach Park tremendously. It will cost $220,000 for their removal. Work should start early next year and be completed by spring wedding rental season.

Vacant Property Incentives

The council heard a presentation on possible ways to encourage the use and improvement of vacant properties. Empty storefronts, homes, buildings, and vacant lots can lead to serious problems for neighbors, including harboring rats. Any program that the city sets up would need to pay for itself, meaning staff time would need to be covered by fees for vacant property owners.

Different cities have varying policies and incentives. For example, Renton doesn’t require new businesses to pay impact fees, making the transition to a new business more affordable. Seattle inspects empty buildings monthly, and charges owners up to $543 each month to maintain these empty buildings. Other cities allow owners to “self-inspect”, and charge just $200 per year for vacancies.

Councilmember Jeremy Nutting said the city doesn’t really have the resources to enforce a policy on vacancies, and shouldn’t create any policy that it can’t enforce. Councilmember Robyn Desimone said she is a huge proponent for smacking down absentee landlords, and that the city should start with the downtown core. They could consider it a pilot program to see how it works before implementing elsewhere. She said it should be painful to leave a lot or building empty. Councilmember JC Harris said he would like to see a quantification of how many vacancies are actually in the city or the downtown core, to see what kind of an impact this could have.

King Tide Warning

Deputy Mayor Gene Achziger shared that we are expecting a major “king tide” event around Thanksgiving. Be prepared for high waters in the days leading up to and following the holiday.