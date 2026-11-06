REMINDER: Help Highline Schools Foundation by rockin’ out with the Positrons this Saturday night, Nov. 7 at Des Moines Theater

REMINDER: Former King County Prosecuting Attorney and area resident Dan Satterberg will take the stage with his new-ish band “Positrons” this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at the Des Moines Theater for a show benefiting the Highline Schools Foundation.

All proceeds will go to the foundation, Satterberg said.

“Everybody sings and everybody has a good time,” said Satterberg, who plays bass in the seven-member band, which consists of:

Roger Gee – guitar

Michael Hepburn – keyboards

Michelle Purnell-Hepburn – vocals

Matt Moeller – drums

Linda Norman – vocals

Dan Satterberg – bass

Fred Staples – percussion

Positrons performs mostly covers, drawing from artists including The Killers, The Black Keys, Iggy Pop, Sade and Talking Heads, according to Satterberg. The lineup includes guitar, keyboards, drums and percussion, along with multiple vocalists.

Satterberg described the event as one of the theater’s first rock shows, offering concertgoers a chance to check out the Des Moines venue while supporting the foundation.

Tickets are available only in advance through the QR code in the event graphic below, or at this link.