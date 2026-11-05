Discover Seattle Christian School at its K-12 Open House for prospective families on Nov. 12 & Feb. 4

For 80 years, Seattle Christian School (SCS) has been educating students as the first non-denominational Christian school in the greater Seattle area, and they’ll be holding Open Houses on Nov. 12, 2026 and Feb. 4, 2027.

Conveniently located along the I-5 corridor in SeaTac, SCS is home to students from over 20 south sound cities including Kent, West Seattle, Federal Way, Des Moines, Burien, Normandy Park, and many more. The expansive 14-acre campus houses all students from grade K-12 at one location, making it ideal for families with children in multiple grade levels. Students are surrounded by caring faculty and staff that are dedicated to bringing up the next generation of servant leaders who will impact their world for Christ.

The extensive programming available to students at all grade levels sets SCS apart from other faith-based programs. Students experience a Christ-centered environment that offers rigorous academics, a vibrant performing arts program, competitive athletics, unique electives and more, all while having small class sizes taught by a highly qualified faculty of believers. High school students can even earn college credits while completing their high school diploma through the Dual Credit Program and AP courses. The depth of programing at SCS enables all students to thrive in their elementary and secondary years and sets the stage for success beyond graduation.

Open Houses will be Nov. 12 & Feb. 4

SCS is excited to welcome prospective families to our Open House on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026 or Thursday, Feb. 4, 2027, both at 6:30 p.m.

Faculty, staff, students and parents will be on hand to answer questions and provide campus tours.

Representatives from Admissions, Student Support and Finance will also be available to answer questions.

“We’re excited to share why record numbers of families in the South Sound are choosing Seattle Christian School!”

Photos

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For more info, please visit:

https://www.seattlechristian.org/

Seattle Christian School is located at 18301 Military Road S. in SeaTac: