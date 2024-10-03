Open in App
    Highline College will celebrate its legacy with ‘Thunderbirds Soar’ event on Saturday, Nov. 2

    By Editor,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b30YN_0vt1HLg700

    All are invited to celebrate Highline College at its “Thunderbirds Soar – A Highline Experience” on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 5:30 p.m. in the Highline College Student Union (Building 8).

    What to Expect

    You will be greeted with a glass of champagne at the door…then served plated appetizers, a hefty, healthy buffet, experience a photo booth, live musical performers, complimentary wine, a no-host bar and of course a delectable dessert dash!

    Connect with friends, colleagues and Thunderbirds from throughout the community as you check out displays of Experiences you can sign up for over the next year. Experiences may include opportunities like enjoying a sailing excursion on Lake Union, an afternoon on the South Sound learning about marine life, ‘sipping and painting -or writing’ a poem – in a scenic setting, enjoying a spirits tasting, or attending a sporting event among Seattle’s finest fans.

    Theme/What to Wear

    ‘Thunderbirds Soar Through the Decades’ hopefully spurs your creativity to think about what decade you and/or your table might want to focus on.

    We’ll begin the evening ‘in the 70s’ – when the Highline College Foundation originated – and move through to the 2000s.

    “With the blues and greens streaming throughout, no matter what you wear, come as your authentic self!”

    Tickets Available Now

    Tickets are $75, and sponsored tables (of 8) are also available for $750.

    All net proceeds go to furthering Highline College students’ pursuing and reaching their educational goals.

    Questions?

    Email us at Foundation@highline.edu or call 206-592-3774.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QjMfB_0vt1HLg700

    EDITOR’S NOTE: Since South King Media’s creation in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to scott@southkingmedia.com. Thanks!

