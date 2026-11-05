Scungilli's Italian Eatery wins 6 county awards

Scungilli's Italian Eatery in Waterford has received six honors in the 2026 Best of Racine County Awards, including Best Restaurant – West of I-94 and Best Wait Staff/Servers – West of I-94. The restaurant was also named Fan Favorite for Best Italian Restaurant, Best Kringle, Best Lunch, and Best Sandwich, recognizing its Italian dishes, sandwiches, and service as standouts in the community.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce