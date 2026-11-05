Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Waterford

Scungilli's Italian Eatery wins 6 county awards

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtA9v_1Gp4xPsi00

Scungilli's Italian Eatery in Waterford has received six honors in the 2026 Best of Racine County Awards, including Best Restaurant – West of I-94 and Best Wait Staff/Servers – West of I-94. The restaurant was also named Fan Favorite for Best Italian Restaurant, Best Kringle, Best Lunch, and Best Sandwich, recognizing its Italian dishes, sandwiches, and service as standouts in the community.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments