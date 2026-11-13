💰 Audit confirms Waterford’s 2025 road fund was handled properly

The Pennsylvania Auditor General completed a compliance audit of the Township of Waterford’s Liquid Fuels Tax Fund for January 1–December 31, 2025.

The review looked at:

The township’s Form MS-965

Internal controls over the fund

over the fund $236,227.03 in spending transactions

in spending transactions How and when state aid allocations were deposited

The audit found that Waterford followed PennDOT’s rules (Publication 9) for receiving, spending, and reporting these state fuel tax dollars, which support road and bridge maintenance.

If you’re interested in how local road funds are managed, you can read the full audit report for all details and findings.