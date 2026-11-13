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💰 Audit: Waterford handled $236K in road funds correctly in 2025
9 days ago
💰 Audit confirms Waterford’s 2025 road fund was handled properly
The Pennsylvania Auditor General completed a compliance audit of the Township of Waterford’s Liquid Fuels Tax Fund for January 1–December 31, 2025.
The review looked at:
- The township’s Form MS-965
- Internal controls over the fund
- $236,227.03 in spending transactions
- How and when state aid allocations were deposited
The audit found that Waterford followed PennDOT’s rules (Publication 9) for receiving, spending, and reporting these state fuel tax dollars, which support road and bridge maintenance.
If you’re interested in how local road funds are managed, you can read the full audit report for all details and findings.
More Info: Township of Waterford - Erie County - Liquid Fuels...
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