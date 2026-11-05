📅 Waterford work session on marijuana licensing & pit bull rules

📅 A work session of the Waterford Township Board of Trustees is scheduled for November 9, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. It will take place in Conference Room 3-2, 5200 Civic Center Drive, Waterford, MI 48329.

The Board plans to discuss two items only:

Marihuana Licensing Schedule Discussion

Pit Bull Ordinance

There will be a public comment period. People in the audience may speak after being recognized by the Supervisor. Each person:

Has up to three minutes

Must state their name and address

May offer comments only – this time is not a question-and-answer session with the Board

For residents with disabilities, the Township states it will provide reasonable accommodations so people can access public meetings, in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

If you need an accommodation, you are asked to contact the Waterford Township Clerk at 248-674-6266 or clerk@waterfordmi.gov at least 72 hours before the meeting. If you request help less than 72 hours in advance, the Township will try to assist to the maximum extent feasible, but it may not be possible to fully meet every request.