📅 Waterford work session on marijuana licensing & pit bull rules

📅 A work session of the Waterford Township Board of Trustees will be held on November 9, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. in Conference Room 3-2, 5200 Civic Center Drive, Waterford, MI 48329.

The Board plans to discuss two main items:

Marihuana Licensing Schedule Discussion

Pit Bull Ordinance

There will be a public comment period. People in the audience may speak after being recognized by the Supervisor. Each person:

Has up to 3 minutes

Must state their name and address

May offer comments only – this time is not a question-and-answer session with the Board

For residents with disabilities, the notice explains that, under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the Township will provide reasonable accommodations so people can attend and take part in public meetings.

If you need an accommodation, you should contact the Waterford Township Clerk at 248-674-6266 or clerk@waterfordmi.gov at least 72 hours before the meeting. If you ask with less than 72 hours’ notice, the Township will try to help as much as possible, but it may not be able to provide everything you request in time.