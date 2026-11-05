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Waterford Twp

⚠️ Waterford Library Thanksgiving closure Nov 25–27

6 days ago
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The Waterford Township Public Library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on these dates:

  • Wednesday, November 25 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, November 26 (all day)
  • Friday, November 27 (all day)

Regular hours will start again on Saturday, November 28 at 10:00 a.m.

If you need books, movies, or to use library services, try to stop in before 5:00 p.m. on November 25, or plan your visit for November 28 or later.

More Info: Library Closed for Thanksgiving Holiday • Waterfor...

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