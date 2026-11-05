📅 Waterford November closures, events & volunteer openings

⚠️ November closures, events & opportunities in Waterford

Here are a few useful updates for Waterford Township residents:

Township offices closed – Wed, Nov 11, 2026 for Veterans Day. Emergency services remain available.

Women Rock 2026 – Nov 13, 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. at M1 Concourse in Pontiac. A women’s event with speakers from racing/automotive, shopping, lunch, fashion show, networking, and the 2026 Business Woman of the Year announcement. Tickets at waterfordchamber.org.

Taste of Waterford – Nov 16, 6:00–8:00 p.m. at Waterford Mott High School. Tickets $30. Sample food from at least 13 local restaurants. Proceeds support Fueling Kids’ Futures, which sends weekend food bags to about 300 Waterford elementary students. Buy tickets at fuelingkidsfutures.org (see “Taste of Waterford” under Events) or call Cheryl at 248-221-7749.

Snowbirds – If you leave for winter, property tax bills and assessment notices are not forwarded. Call 248-674-6270 or submit an address change at waterfordmi.gov/assessing.

Holiday Hoopla & Tree Lighting – Sat, Nov 21, 3:00–6:00 p.m. outside Waterford Town Hall, 5200 Civic Center Drive. Free family event with music, activities, treats, and a tree lighting at 5:40 p.m.