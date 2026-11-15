Looking for a new four-legged friend in Waterford, CT? These adoptable dogs at the Connecticut Humane Society – Waterford are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Australian Shepherd mix

Poodle (Standard) / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society – Waterford

Phone: (860) 442-8583

Home needs:

Can live in a single-family home or condo ; apartment considered

; Best with adults and kids 8+ who are gentle and respect his boundaries

who are gentle and respect his boundaries Has not lived with other dogs or cats much, but may be open to a furry roommate

to a furry roommate High-energy boy who needs lots of daily exercise

boy who needs Behavior is very typical for his breeds and he’d like someone who understands that active, working-dog style

👉 Meet Rooster and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)

Mixed Breed (Small) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society – Waterford

Phone: (860) 442-8583

Home needs:

Can live in any size home , including apartments

, including Open to living with kids 12+ who are gentle and respectful

who are gentle and respectful Would like to live with a dog (the shelter can share more about her match)

(the shelter can share more about her match) To learn more, you’ll need to call first or visit during open hours : Call 1-800-452-0114 for more info Or stop by 12:00 pm–4:30 pm, 7 days a week to speak with an adoption counselor

or :

👉 Meet Abby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese

Maltese Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society – Waterford

Phone: (860) 442-8583

Home needs:

Can live in any size home , including apartments

, including Has not had much experience with children, but may consider kids who are gentle and respectful

Would like to live with a dog (ask the shelter what kind of match she needs)

(ask the shelter what kind of match she needs) For her well-being, the kennels are closed to general viewing ; to meet her: Call 1-800-452-0114 for more info Or visit 12:00 pm–4:30 pm, 7 days a week to talk with an adoption counselor

; to meet her:

👉 View Squirt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Waterford, CT area and one of these pups sounds like a match, please call the Connecticut Humane Society – Waterford at (860) 442-8583 or stop by during open hours to talk with an adoption counselor.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.