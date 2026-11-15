undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Waterford, CT
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Waterford, CT? These adoptable dogs at the Connecticut Humane Society – Waterford are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Rooster
- Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society – Waterford
- Phone: (860) 442-8583
Home needs:
- Can live in a single-family home or condo; apartment considered
- Best with adults and kids 8+ who are gentle and respect his boundaries
- Has not lived with other dogs or cats much, but may be open to a furry roommate
- High-energy boy who needs lots of daily exercise
- Behavior is very typical for his breeds and he’d like someone who understands that active, working-dog style
👉 Meet Rooster and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Abby
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Small)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society – Waterford
- Phone: (860) 442-8583
Home needs:
- Can live in any size home, including apartments
- Open to living with kids 12+ who are gentle and respectful
- Would like to live with a dog (the shelter can share more about her match)
- To learn more, you’ll need to call first or visit during open hours:
- Call 1-800-452-0114 for more info
- Or stop by 12:00 pm–4:30 pm, 7 days a week to speak with an adoption counselor
👉 Meet Abby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Squirt
- Breed: Maltese
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Connecticut Humane Society – Waterford
- Phone: (860) 442-8583
Home needs:
- Can live in any size home, including apartments
- Has not had much experience with children, but may consider kids who are gentle and respectful
- Would like to live with a dog (ask the shelter what kind of match she needs)
- For her well-being, the kennels are closed to general viewing; to meet her:
- Call 1-800-452-0114 for more info
- Or visit 12:00 pm–4:30 pm, 7 days a week to talk with an adoption counselor
👉 View Squirt and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Waterford, CT area and one of these pups sounds like a match, please call the Connecticut Humane Society – Waterford at (860) 442-8583 or stop by during open hours to talk with an adoption counselor.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.