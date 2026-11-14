Waterford’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for both seasonal and long‑term roles. Good mix of customer-facing and back-of-house work, with solid hourly pay.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Waterford, CT

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Full-time, Pay: $16.94 – $24.00/hour

Help keep the store looking great by stocking shelves, setting displays, and keeping things clean so guests have a smooth shopping trip. Good fit if you like beauty products, can be on your feet, and don’t mind a flexible schedule with early mornings, evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Men's Wearhouse

Location: Waterford, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $19.42 – $25.25/hour

Key-holder role where you help run the store, coach the team, and step in as manager on duty. Great if you have at least 1 year of retail or sales experience and want leadership duties without being the full store manager.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Waterford, CT

Type: Full-time, overnight

Full-time, Pay: $16.94/hour

Overnight role unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and keeping the store organized and safe. Good match if you like fast-paced, physical work, want steady hours, and prefer working behind the scenes instead of on the sales floor.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on hours, benefits, and what they’re looking for.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.